Body of woman recovered from beauty parlour in Cuttack

Cuttack: In a sad incident, the body of a woman was recovered from a beauty parlour located in the Sector 9 area under Markat Nagar Police limits in Cuttack city of Odisha on Saturday.

The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, a few minutes before the body of a woman was recovered from a beauty parlour in the sector 9 area of the Silver city. After the body was witnessed the locals informed Police.

After being alerted police personnel from Markat Nagar Police Station rushed to the spot and seized the body.

While reason behind death of the woman is yet to be ascertained it is said to be a case of suicide.

Further investigation of the case is underway.