Body of woman Post Master recovered from Kolab dam in Odisha’s Koraput dist

Koraput: In a sad incident, the body of a woman Post Master was recovered from the Kolab dam in Koraput district of Odisha on Tuesday. The reason behind death of the woman is yet to be ascertained. The body was recovered from the Sindhu ghat in the Lamtaput Block.

The deceased lady has been identified as Priyanka Praharaj. She was the Post Master of Tikarpada Panchayat.

As per reports, the woman left her mobile phone with her mother in the house and told her that she will be going outside to return soon. As she did not return home for long her mother searched for her with the help of the villagers.

During the search it was seen that the footwear of the woman post master was lying near the Kolab dam. Accordingly, it was suspected that she might have drowned in the water of the dam.

As the villagers searched for the woman in the water they got her dead body. They fished out the body from the water and informed Police.

After getting information Nandapur Police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

From the preliminary investigation Police have doubted that the woman might have committed suicide. Further investigation of the case is underway.