Body Of Woman Found Under Mysterious Circumstances In Jajpur District Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
body of woman found in odisha

Jajpur: A body of a young woman was found abandoned on the roadside in Jajpur district of Odisha this morning. The incident took place in Mulapala square under Kuakhia police limits in Jajpur.

The deceased has been identified as Jharaphula Nayak of Brundei Pashi area in under Jashipur police limits of Mayurbhanj district. She was a student of Ramadevi College in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, two young men brought Jharaphula’s body in a scooter around 8.30 am in the morning and threw her away on the roadside. The visual was captured in the CCTV installed in the area.

On being informed, Jajpur road Sub Divisional Police Officer Chinmay Kumar Nayak, Kuakhia Police Officer Manoj Kumar Swain and Rasulpur Tahsildar Jyotikant Bhujabala arrived immediately at the spot.

However, the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, the police team has initiated an investigation based on the CCTV footage.

You might also like
State

Accident In Khordha Of Odisha, 1 Killed, 1 Critical

State

Bike Ambulance Inaugurated In Mayurbhanj District Of Odisha

State

Parikhya Darpan Released In Odisha For Matric Examinees

State

138 Covid Positives In Odisha In 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,34,667

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.