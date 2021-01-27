Jajpur: A body of a young woman was found abandoned on the roadside in Jajpur district of Odisha this morning. The incident took place in Mulapala square under Kuakhia police limits in Jajpur.

The deceased has been identified as Jharaphula Nayak of Brundei Pashi area in under Jashipur police limits of Mayurbhanj district. She was a student of Ramadevi College in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, two young men brought Jharaphula’s body in a scooter around 8.30 am in the morning and threw her away on the roadside. The visual was captured in the CCTV installed in the area.

On being informed, Jajpur road Sub Divisional Police Officer Chinmay Kumar Nayak, Kuakhia Police Officer Manoj Kumar Swain and Rasulpur Tahsildar Jyotikant Bhujabala arrived immediately at the spot.

However, the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, the police team has initiated an investigation based on the CCTV footage.