Body Of Woman Found Hanging In Cashew Field In Kendrapara

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kendrapara: Body of a woman was today found hanging in a cashew field near BB Colony under Jambu Marine police limits in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Faka Mallick (35). The body was first spotted by few locals who immediately informed the police.

Police have found sandals and broken bangles of the victim from the spot. The family members of the woman alleged that she was murdered.

“We have sent the body for post-mortem to ascertain the exact of death. Further investigation in the case is continuing,” said a police official.  

