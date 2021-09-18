Body of unidentified youth found floating at Kuakhai river-bed in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: The body of an unknown youth was found floating at Kuakhai river-bed in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Saturday morning.

The identity of the youth is yet to be ascertained.

Report says, some locals on their way home spotted the body floating in the river and informed the Balianta police.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and have started an investigation into the incident.

The exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained.

