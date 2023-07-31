Body of unidentified woman found near railway track in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: The body of a woman was found near a railway track in Odisha’s Bhadrak district. The incident has come to the fore from the Jashipur Balasahi level crossing of the district.

The identity of the deceased woman has not been known yet. However, the locals suspect that she died after being hit by the train.

According to sources, the locals saw the lifeless body of the woman near the railway track. They immediately informed the police about the incident.

On being informed, police reached the spot, seized the body, and sent it for post-mortem. The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter. However, whether it is a suicide case or murder, is yet to be ascertained.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.