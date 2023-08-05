Body of unidentified woman found in Jajpur

Jajpur: The dead body of a woman was recovered near Mirasahi under Saidapur panchayat of Odisha’s Jajpur district. The woman is suspected to be swept away by the flood water of the Khasrota River.

According to sources, the locals found the woman near the river. They immediately informed the police about the incident.

On being informed, police reached the spot, seized the body, and sent it for post-mortem. The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter. However, the identity and cause of death of the woman is yet to be identified.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.