Body of student found under mysterious circumstances in Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau 0
youth body found under mysterious circumstance in bhubaneswar
Representational Image: India Today

Bhubaneswar: The body of a second year Diploma student has been found under mysterious circumstances from a college hostel here in Odisha today.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the victim was studying in a private engineering college. However, the body of the victim was found under mysterious circumstances from his hostel room this afternoon.

Soon, the Chandaka police was informed about the incident. On being informed, the police reached the spot, seized the body and initiated a probe into the matter to find out under what circumstances the youth fell victim to death.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

 

You might also like
State

Community Radio Station to be opened in Jails in Bhubaneswar

State

Leopard dies falling into wild boar trap in Angul, 4 arrested

State

Odisha: Famous Baliyatra of Cuttack can be seen using this App

State

Youth drowns to death, 2 rescued while bathing in sea in Ganjam

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.