Body of student found under mysterious circumstances in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The body of a second year Diploma student has been found under mysterious circumstances from a college hostel here in Odisha today.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the victim was studying in a private engineering college. However, the body of the victim was found under mysterious circumstances from his hostel room this afternoon.

Soon, the Chandaka police was informed about the incident. On being informed, the police reached the spot, seized the body and initiated a probe into the matter to find out under what circumstances the youth fell victim to death.

Further details into the matter are awaited.