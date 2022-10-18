Body of retired headmaster found near railway tracks in Sambalpur, family alleges murder

Sambalpur: Mutilated body of a retired headmaster along with a suicide note on the spot has been recovered near the railway tracks near Takba village under GRP police station limits here in Odisha today.

The deceased has been identified as Khirodh Nath, a resident of Sindurpank village.

According to reports, Nath has mentioned 4 names in the suicide note, who are responsible for his death.

He also wrote that, the 4 accused were allegedly torturing him mentally.

As per reports, Khirodh had taken retirement from his job in the month of June this year.

However today morning, Khirodh by riding his cycle went to the city station. Later, he parked his cycle, removed his shoe, and a suicide note on the spot. Soon, he jumped in front of a moving train, said sources.

On the other hand, the family members of Khirodh allege that, he was forced to end his life over the mental torture by the accused people in the mentioned suicide note.

In the meantime, the police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter as per the suicide note to find out under what circumstances Khirod had taken such severe steps to end his life.