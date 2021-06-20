Body of Odia youth taken back from Bengaluru airport instead of bringing to Odisha, the reasons will surprise you

Bengaluru: The body of an Odia youth, who died earlier this month in Bengaluru, was being brought to Odisha. However, it was later taken back from the Bengaluru airport itself and the last rite held in collaboration with some journalists and social workers.

One Sanjit Sahu, 35, of Sohad village in Dhamnagar block of Odisha’s Bhadrak district went to work at a company in Bengaluru and lived in a rented house. However, he committed suicide by hanging himself on June 15 due to some unknown reasons.

Upon hearing the news of Sanjit’s death, his younger brother Sangram, who works for another company in Bengaluru, arrived at the scene. By then, police had recovered the body and sent it for postmortem.

Arrangements were then made to send Sanjit’s body to Odisha on a plane with the help of an Odia youth. However, Sanjit’s body could not be taken due to lack of necessary documents due to which the body laid there for one night at Bengaluru airport.

The deceased’s brother, Sangram, said he would not take the body to Odisha as the agency claimed more money. After taking Rs 20,000, the agent demanded another Rs 30,000. The agency even allegedly threatened not to return the Rs 20,000 it had taken from him.

As a result, Sangram contacted Knews journalist Govind Barik who lives in Bengaluru, who with the help of some local activists released the body and conducted the last rites.