Body of newly married man recovered from forest in Odisha’s Keonjhar dist

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, the body of a newlywed man was recovered from the forest in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Wednesday. The body was recovered in the Dudhianali sahi of Kalimati village in the Harichandanpur block in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Nirmal Sahu, the eldest son of Laxmana Naik of Dudhianali sahi.

As per reports, Nirmal had married only four days before on March 11. He was married to Budhumati Sahu, the youngest daughter of Gurucharan Sahu of Pithagola village.

Reportedly, following the ‘Chauthi’ tradition was over on March 13, he was missing from home since March 14 while his body was recovered from the forest today. Earlier his family members searched for him but in vain.

Today, the body of the man was found at a distance of one km from the village in the forest that was hanging from a tree. It is not certain whether it is a case of suicide or murder.

After getting information, his family members reached the spot and informed Harichandanpur Police Station about it. Accordingly, Police reached the spot and seized the body.

Further investigation of the case is underway.

The death of the man is a tragic incident as his wife became widow only after four days of marriage. A pal of gloom has descended in the village with the death.