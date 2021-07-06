Body of newborn found in capital city of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The dead body of a baby was found abandoned under the Sishu Bhawan bridge in capital city of Odisha on Tuesday.

The details of the parents is yet to be ascertained. However a tag of a private hospital has been found attached to the body of the baby.

The locals spotted the body and immediately informed the local police.

On getting the information, the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrived at the spot and sent the body for autopsy to Capital hospital through the Pradeep Seva Trust.

The cops have further initiated a probe into the matter.