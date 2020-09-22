Body Of New Born Baby Found In Abondoned Well In Odisha’s Khurda

Khurda: The body of a new born baby boy was found in an abondoned well in Uekilson Nagar under Tangaapada Panchayat of Khurda district of Odisha.

According to reports, the body was spotted by locals of the area and they immediately informed the police.

After beong informed, the police reached the spot and recovered the body of the baby boy from the well.

The police has started an investigating into the matter.

However, the incident has shocked the locals and they are raising questions as to how such inhuman acts are being done on a regular basis.