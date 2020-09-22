New Born Baby Found in well in Khurda

Body Of New Born Baby Found In Abondoned Well In Odisha’s Khurda

By KalingaTV Bureau

Khurda: The body of a new born baby boy was found in an abondoned well in Uekilson Nagar under Tangaapada Panchayat of Khurda district of Odisha.

According to reports, the body was spotted by locals of the area and they immediately informed the police.

Related News

Car With Smuggled Ganja Catches Fire In Odisha’s…

Body Recovered From River In Puri District Of Odisha, Probe…

11 Covid Positives Succumb In Odisha Today, Death Toll Rises…

Boyfriend sets minor girlfriend ablaze in Odisha!

After beong informed, the police reached the spot and recovered the body of the baby boy from the well.

The police has started an investigating into the matter.

However, the incident has shocked the locals and they are raising questions as to how such inhuman acts are being done on a regular basis.

You might also like
State

Best opportunity for 12th pass students to get government job; Apply soon

State

Did you lose your PAN card? Here’s how you can get duplicate PAN card easily

State

EPFO: Money will come to your PF account soon! Check balance through an SMS like this

State

Car With Smuggled Ganja Catches Fire In Odisha’s Malkangiri

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7