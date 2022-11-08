Body of missing youth recovered from Mahanadi River in Cuttack

Cuttack: The body of the missing trader, who drowned into the Mahanadi river has been recovered by Scuba divers and the Fire Brigade team here this afternoon here in Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Mohamad Irshad, a trader by profession. Besides, he came to Cuttack’s baliyatra for trading.

Earlier today at around 10 am, Irshad drowned in the river Mahanadi while bathing. Soon the local people, getting knowledge about the drowning of a person, alerted the Fire service team.

After being informed, the fire service reached the spot and wasting no time initiated the search operation.

After hours of an intense search operation, the lifeless body of Mohamad was recovered. Soon he was rushed to Cuttack’s Srirama Chandra Bhanja Medical College (SCB) hospital for treatment. However, he was declared dead by the doctors.

In the meantime, the police has initiated a probe into the matter to lookout for such watery accident during the grand fest.