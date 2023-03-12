Body of missing woman in Odisha recovered from Mahanadi

Narsinghpur: A woman had allegedly gone missing in Narsinghpur of Cuttack district of Odisha on Saturday has been found today.

According to reports, the incident of the missing woman had taken place in Kamaladiha village under Jodumu police limits in Narsinghpur of Cuttack district.

The missing woman has been identified as Gitanjali Nayak. She is said to be around 35 years of age. Her body has been recovered from Mahanadi river.

The reason behind the death however still remains uncertain. The police are investigating into the matter. Details awaited.