Body of missing woman found in Soro of Odisha

Soro: A woman who had gone missing from Bhadrak district of Odisha 48 hours back, the body of the woman has been found in a decomposed state.

The woman has been identified as Banalata. She is the wife of Jena of Lunga village in Basudebpur block of Bhadrak district in Odisha.

The cause of death is yet to be ascertained. On Friday, the Soro police recovered the decomposed body of the woman from Vantada forest under Kedarpur Panchayat.

The police have sent the body for postmortem. They are trying to ascertain the cause of death and how the body was disposed in the forest.