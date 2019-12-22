Body Of Missing OHPC General Manager Found

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhawanipatna: Decomposed body of General Manager of Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC), Mukhiguda Narayan Prasad Meher was found today near a mobile tower in Mukhiguda area of Kalahandi district. 

Meher had gone missing five days ago under mysterious circumstances. Meher’s wife Surekha had earlier lodged a complaint with Jaipatna police station alleging that he had left home for office on December 17 and didn’t return home since.

Locals found foul smell emanating near the mobile tower and found the decomposed body. They later informed the police which reached the spot and identified the body. “The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. Further investigation in the case is continuing,” said a police official.

Family members of Meher on Saturday have also met Kalahandi SP for an expeditious investigation to trace him.

