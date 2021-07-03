Body of missing minor boy found floating in Odisha canal

Jajpur: The body of a missing minor boy was recovered from a canal near Mukundapur village under Korei police limits in Jaajpur district.

The deceased boy was identified as Trilochan alias Bulu (12) , son of Basudev Das of the same village.

Report says, Family members of Trilochan filed a complaint at Korei police station alleging that he was missing since yesterday evening.

Today morning some locals, who went to the canal spotted a body in the water. Subsequently they informed the police. Later family members of Bulu identified his body.

Family and villagers alleged that he might be killed and later thrown into canal.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.