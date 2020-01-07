Koraput: The body of a Junior Engineer (JE), who mysteriously went missing from yesterday, was found in a forest near Haradaguda under B Singhpur police limits in Odisha’s Koraput district on Tuesday.

The deceased JE, identified as M Venkat Rao, was working with Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department at Borigumma in the district.

According to reports, Rao had gone to Haradaguda village yesterday for site selection for setting up a bore well of a drinking water project. Four persons including SDO of Jeypore RWSS, another JE and a resident of Haradaguda had accompanied him during the visit.

However, Rao mysteriously went missing from the spot from 1 PM. The department officials lodged a written complaint with B Singhpur police in this connection.

T Sanghmitra Patro, wife of the deceased JE, said that she had telephoned her husband at around 1 PM on Monday but her repeated calls remained unanswered. Later, she lodged a missing complaint at the Borigumma police station in the district.

Meanwhile, police seized the body and sent it to a hospital for autopsy test.

“We have recovered the body of M Venkat Rao. The exact reason of his death will be established after the post-mortem report. Further investigation is on,” police said.