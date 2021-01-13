Body Of Minor Fished Out From Pond In Nayagarh District Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
body of child found from pond

Nayagarh: The dead body of a missing child was fished out of a pond in Nayagarh district of Odisha today.

The deceased has been identified as Ladu Lenka, son of Lakshman Lenka of Kiajhar village in Nayagarh.

According to reports, Ladu went missing yesterday while playing in the village. His family had lodged a complaint in the Khandapada police station.

However sources say that, Ladu slipped into the pond while playing with other kids in the village.

Later on after being informed, the fire fighters searched for him in the pond and recovered the body.

You might also like
State

Nayagarh minor girl Murder: Deceased’s Mother Moves Supreme Court

State

Inauguration Of 1st Millets Processing Unit In Keonjhar District Of Odisha

State

Woman Killed With Sharp Weapon In Balasore District Of Odisha

State

Police Van On Way To Accident Spot Overturns In Ganjam District Of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.