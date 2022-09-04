Body of minor girl found from pond in Jajpur, family alleged murder The girl had gone for tuition, but later her body was fished out from the pond water

Jajpur: The body of a minor girl was found in a pond in Barikul village under Binjharpur police limits in Jajpur district of Odisha on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Amrita Das, the daughter of Amulya Das. She was studying in Class IX.

According to reports, Amrita had gone to attend tuition in Babalpur village under Gramnandipur panchayat on Saturday evening. However, she did not return to home from tuition.

Soon, Amrita’s Parents out of concern started searching for her but the effort was in vain.

Later, the villagers spotted a bag which was floating in a pond, after a thorough search they found Amrita in a life less state in the pond.

Immediately, Amrita’s family members rushed her to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH). However, she was declared ‘brought dead’ by the doctors of the hospital.

In the meantime, Amrita’s family members have alleged that, she was murdered and thrown into the pond.

Later, Amrita’s family members have lodged a written complaint in Mangalpur police station. And Police have started investigation on the basis of the complaint.