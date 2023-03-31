Body of minor boy swept away in Daya river recovered

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old minor boy had gone missing in Daya river on the outskirts of the capital city of Odisha on Thursday. After a rigorous 4-hour search operation by a team of firefighters on Friday morning, the body of the boy was recovered.

As per reports, a 14-year-old boy went missing yesterday when he had gone to the Daya river to take bath. Locals informed the firefighters about the incident after learning about it.

The fire service personnel rushed near the Daya bridge and started a search operation to trace the missing boy.

The missing boy is said to be from Indira Colony of Lingipur area in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. Reports say that, four friends had gone to the river to take bath when the boy was swept away by the strong currents of the water.

As per the latest information, firefighters have recovered the dead body of the missing boy after a 4-hour rigorous search operation.