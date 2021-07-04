Body of man with throat slit found in Kalahandi of Odisha

By WCE 7
Image Credit: IANS (Representational image)

Kalahandi: The body of a 50 year old man with his throat slit was found in a field under Thuamul-Rampur police limits of Kalahandi district of Odisha on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Dumen Majhi of Kosabara village.

Reportedly, Dumen went to the nearby forest in order to collect firewood when someone brutally killed him.

The body was spotted by the locals in the field and immediately informed Thuamul-Rampur police station.

On getting the information, the cops arrived at the spot and sent the body for autopsy.

The cause and the culprit of the murder is yet to ascertained. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

