Keonjhar: A body of a shopkeeper has been found under suspicious circumstances in his shop in Keonjhar district of Odisha today. The incident took place in Fakirpur village under Anandpur municipality of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Dibyaranjan Patra of the same village.

According to reports, as usual, Dibyaranjan was sleeping in his shop yesterday night. His family members went searching for him to the shop as he did not reach home this morning. Shockingly, they found the door of the shop locked from inside. Suspecting something fishy, they broke into the shop and found him lying in unconscious state.

Immediately, they rushed Dibya to the local hospital by an ambulance, where the doctors pronounced him brought dead.

However, his family suspects that he has been murdered as there were injury marks on his neck.

On being informed about the incident, Anandpur police arrived at the scene and initiated a probe into this matter.