Body of girl student recovered from ITI in Nabaragpur

Umerkote: The hanging body of a student has been recovered from the hostel of Umerkote Government Industrial Training Institute in Nabarangpur district. The student was in her second year of Refrigeration and Air Conditioning at the Training Center (RAC).

The student has been identified as Nagaswari Gond. The student belongs to Salevata village of Nabarangpur District Raighar Block. She lived in room number-2 of the hostel.

However, it is not known under what circumstances the student committed suicide. The hostel superintendent or chairman did not comment anything about why the student committed suicide.

The police was awaited till the time of writing. Further detailed report awaited.