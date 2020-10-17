Siblings jumped off the Tel river in Odisha, bodies recovered after two days

Siblings jumped off the Tel river in Odisha, bodies recovered after two days

Titlagarh: In a tragic incident, reported on October 15 two sisters had allegedly jumped off a bridge on Tel river near Titlagarh town in Balangir district.

The body of both the sisters have been recovered from Mahanadi ghat in Boudh and near Badatenda village in Bolangir.

Both the sisters have been identified as Anchal Agarwal and Anmol Agarwal.They were residents of Gudvellam and belonged to a business family.

The younger sister was found earlier in the day.

The incident came to light when passersby found two pairs of shoes and a two-wheeler abandoned on the bridge. They immediately alerted the authorities.

The search operations were on since October 15.