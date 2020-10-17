sisters jump into tel river
Body Of One Of These Girls Has Been Recovered

Siblings jumped off the Tel river in Odisha, bodies recovered after two days

By KalingaTV Bureau

Titlagarh: In a tragic incident, reported on October 15 two sisters had allegedly jumped off a bridge on Tel river near Titlagarh town in Balangir district.

The body of both the sisters have been recovered from Mahanadi ghat in Boudh and near Badatenda village in Bolangir.

Both the sisters have been identified as Anchal Agarwal and Anmol Agarwal.They were residents of Gudvellam and belonged to a business family.

The younger sister was found earlier in the day.

The incident came to light when passersby found two pairs of shoes and a two-wheeler abandoned on the bridge. They immediately alerted the authorities.

The search operations were on since October 15.

You might also like
State

Pangolin Rescued In Odisha’s Balasore

State

Odisha BJD MP Prasanna Acharya Tests Covid Positive

State

COVID claims 17 lives in Odisha, Death toll mounts to 1,121

State

2196 Covid Positives In Odisha In The last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 2,66,345

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.