Body of girl found in Dhenkanal of Odisha, sexual assault suspected

Dhenkanal: In a shocking incident, the body of girl found in Dhenkanal of Odisha and sexual assault has been suspected. The dead body of a student was found in the cashew forest near Khol Tarala village near Mangalapur village under Dhenkanal Sadar police station limits.

The deceased girl is said to be a student of +2 first year, her identity has been protected (hence the name has not been mentioned as she is a minor) The doubt started when the girl did not return home since 6 pm yesterday.

Her mutilated body was found today in the forest, it has been suspected that the girl was sexually assaulted and then murdered. A few bottles of liquor was found near her body.

The deceased student’s house is said to be in Mangalapur Majuri village, said reliable reports. The police have started an investigation at the scene of the crime. The body of the girl has been sent for postmortem by the police. A detailed investigation is underway in this regard.