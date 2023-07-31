Body of boy recovered from Angul: Murder motive yet to be ascertained

Angul: In the shocking killing of a minor boy in Angul district of Odisha, the motive behind the gruesome murder is yet to be ascertained.

It is worth mentioning that the limbless body of the minor boy was found hanging from a tree by the locals in the Kiakata forest under Bareni forest range under Kiakata police limits.

However on July 30 a woman along with her three sons including a minor were arrested for their alleged involvement in the gruesome murder.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Angul district Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra, said that a woman identified as Gitanjali Bag and her three sons have been arrested. Gitanjali is a traditional healer and priestess of the Ma Mangala temple, and her three sons including a minor boy was arrested.

They were arrested based on the given circumstances of the case and statements of some locality. However, the exact truth or details of the crime is yet to be unearthed, the SP added.

He further said that the investigation team is waiting for the reports of the boy’s postmortem and scientific team’s probe.

It is noted here that Sanjeev’s mother Basanti took him to Mangala Kothi to seek blessings as he was suffering from some ailments. She also had vowed to spend the night at the Mangala Kothi, a special room to worship Goddess Mangala. But shockingly, Sanjeev went missing in the next morning.

The family members lodged a missing complaint at Kiakata Police Station on July 24 after they could not trace him despite a frantic search for him. His body was discovered in Bareni forest near the Tusar village under Kiakta police of the district four days after his disappearance. The body was found mutilated, with no hands and legs.