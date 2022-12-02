Body of Bank official recovered from roadside in Boudh district

Boudh: The dead body of a man was recovered from roadside in Boudh district of Odisha on Friday. The body was witnessed on the roadside near the bypass in Manamunda.

The deceased has been identified as Chittaranjan Naik. He was living in a house on rent at Deuligan near Manamunda. He was a bank official.

As per reports, the body was seen fallen beneath a bridge. His power-bank and bike was found kept on the bridge. Besides, a wine bottle and glass was seen at the spot.

After getting information Police personnel from Manamunda Police Station reached the place and seized the body. A case has been registered in this connection and investigation is going on.

It is yet to be ascertained whether it is a pre-planned murder or anything else.