Body of a woman found near bush in Odisha, 4-year-old rescued in a critical condition

By WCE 1

Kendrapara: Body of a woman was found near a bush near Kandarapatia village under Jambu police limits of Kendrapara district. A 4-year old baby boy was also rescued in a critical condition near the body.

The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained.

Report says, some locals spotted the body of a woman near a bush and 4-year old boy was rescued in a critical condition and was rushed to Kendrapara District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) with an ambulance for medical treatment.

Hand gloves, wine bottle, mangalsutra was found near the incident spot.

The villagers are of the opinion that the body of the woman has been dumped on the road after her murder. Later, the police reached the spot and have started an investigation into the matter.

