Body found inside container in Soro of Odisha

Soro: In a shocking incident, the body of a man has been found in a container of a truck in Soro of Balasore district in Odisha, on Monday said reliable reports.

It is worth mentioning that, the container had been parked near a dhaba and foul smell was emanating from its container. The dhaba owner suspected some foul play and informed the Simulia police.

The police then reached the spot and upon opening the container found a decomposed body inside the container of the truck. A probe was initiated immediately in this matter.

Reports say that from a preliminary finding it is said that the body is that of the driver of the truck. Further probe underway, detailed reports awaited.

