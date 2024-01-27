Body found in Jaleswar of Odisha, police probe underway

Jaleswar: In a shocking incident an unidentified dead body has been recovered from the side of the National Highway in Balasore district of Odisha on Saturday.

Reports say that, the body of a man was found on the National Highway (NH) Number 60 near the Jamalpur By-pass. The body is yet to be identified.

From preliminary investigation, it is yet to be ascertained how the death of the man occurred. The police has seized the body and sent it for postmortem. Detailed reports is awaited in this matter.

