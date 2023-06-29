Body found from forest in Odisha’s Ganjam district, Police on spot

Body found from forest in Ganjam
Bhanjanagar: The body of an unidentified man has been recovered from the forest area of Sulabani under Tarasing Police Station limits in Ganjam district of Odisha on Thursday.

The identity of the body is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, a few minutes before, a body was found in the Sulabani jungle area under Tarasing police limits in Bhanjanagar area.

After getting information, Police rushed to the spot and initiated investigation.

The reason of the death of the man is yet to be ascertained.

