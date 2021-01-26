Body Carried On Shoulders As Mahaprayan Vehicle Staff Seek Bribe In Odisha

Kendrapara: In a shocking incident, a group of youths in Nuapada village area of Odisha’s Kendrapara district reportedly carried the body of an elderly woman on their shoulders allegedly after the staff of a Mahaprayan vehicle demanded money from them.

One Sulachana Rout was admitted at Kendrapara District Headquarter Hospital after she fell sick. Unfortunately, she breathed her last while undergoing treatment in the hospital yesterday.

Rout’s family members called the Mahaprayan vehicle to carry her body to the village. However, the staff of Mahaprayan vehicle after carrying the body to some distance, stopped the vehicle some 12 km before reaching the village and allegedly demanded Rs 800 to carry the body to the village.

A minor word of exchange ensued between the family members of Sulachana and the staff of the hearse vehicle as the former denied to pay the money, following which the latter dumped the body on the road.

Sulachana’s body allegedly remained on the road for about four hours and some local youths who noticed them on the road with the body, helped the bereaved family members to carry it on their shoulders. As they had marched around one kilometer along with the body, some local news reporters stopped them and arranged a private ambulance and sent Sulachana’s body to the village.

The incident was condemned by the people, who demanded stringent action against the Mahaprayan vehicle staff.