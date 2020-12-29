Odisha:Bodies of Woman,Youth Found Hanging From Tree In Puri

Puri: Bodies of a youth and young woman was found hanging from a tree in a field in Algum Panchayat under Satyabadi block in Puri district today.

The deceased has been identified as Balia Nayak and Suli Nayak of Pradhan Sahi.

Some locals spotted their bodies hanging and informed the police. Locals said they were in love, but their family members were against their love.

Later, the police reached the spot and have started probe into the matter.