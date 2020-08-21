Bodies of woman & her two children recovered from well in Odisha’s Koraput

Koraput: Bodies of woman and her two children were recovered from a well under mysterious circumstances in Odisha’s Koraput district this morning.

According to reports, some locals spotted the bodies of the woman and her 3-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son in the well in ward number 8 of Kotpad in the district and informed the local police.

Kotpad police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to the hospital for postmortem after recovering them from the well.

Meanwhile, police has detained the deceased woman’s husband for interrogation.