Khordha: Bodies of a woman and her son were found floating inside the well at Godipada village under Jankia police limits in Khordha district last evening.

The deceased has been identified as Varsha Srichandan and 6-year-old boy Lucky, residents of Godipada.

Sources said, after the locals spotted the bodies floating in the well and informed the Jankia police.

Later, the police reached the village and recovered the bodies from the well. They have sent the bodies to the Khordha District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem and started an investigation into the incident.