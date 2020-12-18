Bodies Of Unidentified Men Found Near Railway Tracks In Odisha

Bodies Of Unidentified Men Found Near Railway Tracks In Odisha

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Rourkela: The bodies of two unidentified men were found from different spots near the Panposh railway track in Rourkela district on Friday.

The deceased identity has not been ascertained yet.

Sources said, one body was found in a mutilated condition inside the railway tracks and another body was found near the railway track.

The locals suspected that the duo might have been run over by the train

On being informed, the Government Railway police (GRP) have reached the spot sent the body for autopsy.

The police have started their investigation.

The exact cause of their death will be confirmed after their autopsy report arrives, informs Railway police officials.