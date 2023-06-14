Bodies of Bahanaga accident victims to be mass cremated!

Bhubaneswar: The bodies of those who lost their lives in the Odisha train tragedy will be cremated in Bhubaneswar with complete honours, said reports.

It is worth mentioning that the bodies of those who were killed in the tragedy was stored in AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, for this preparations have started at the Bharatpur cemetery in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.

For this purpose, more than 50 quintals of wood have been collected and 12 stoves have been prepared. BMC officials have already visited the crematorium and inspected the condition.

A Trust which honors the unidentified dead bodies, is also contributing. After the train accident, the bodies of the unclaimed bodies will be cremated.

However earlier it was decided that, the unclaimed bodies of the people who were killed in the tragic train accident in Odisha’s Balasore on Friday will be preserved for two years. This was informed during a joint press conference of by AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas and Khurda Road Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Rinkesh Ray.

The tragic train accident in Odisha on June 2, 2023 (friday) saw the loss of 289 lives.