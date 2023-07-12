Bodies of 4 students recovered from Kuakhai river

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, 4 students drowned to death in Kuakhai river in Bhubaneswar.

The mishap took place near Dhabalahar, under the jurisdiction of Balianta Police station, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. The incident happened on July 11.

As per sources, a total of 8 students had gone on a picnic to Dhabalahar. All of them were students of a private management college. The students went to take bath in Kuakhai river when 4 of them drowned. Immediately after the incident, the locals rushed to the spot and fished out two of the bodies from the river.

The fire personnel were called in and they had immediately initiated a rescue operation. The two missing bodies were recovered today. The deceased students have been identified as Aryan Mishra from Jamshedpur, Kumar Abhinash from Cuttack, Rohit Parida from Balasore, and Prateek Dhalsamant from Cuttack.