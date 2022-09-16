Bodies of 3 newborns recovered from pond in Odisha

Dhenkanal: In a shocking incident the bodies of three newborn babies has been recovered from Dhenkanal sadar police station from Indipur village.

The incident has been reported from Nati pond situated in Indipur village of Dhenkanal district in Odisha. Three bodies were seen floating in the pond. However, from where the bodies came, who threw them and other whereabouts are yet to be ascertained.

Following this the villagers were scared about how the bodies reached the pond. This is a first ever incident that has been reported from Dhenkanal.

The sadar police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter.

Further details awaited.