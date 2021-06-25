BOB Recruitment 2021: Online application for several vacant posts begins, check details

Aspirants who are searching for a job in the banking sector have the best opportunity now as the Bank of Baroda (BOB) has released a notification for the recruitment of several posts.

The selected candidates will be posted as Head – Business Finance, Head – Internal Controls & Finance Governance, Head – Investor Relations, Dy. Head – Investor Relations, Dy. Head – Financial Accounting, Vice President – Balance Sheet Planning, Vice President – Product Profitability and Vice President – BU Profitability & Expense Management.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for BOB Recruitment 2021 through online on or before July 15, 2021.

BOB Recruitment 2021 details:

Important Dates of BOB Recruitment 2021:

Starting date for submission of application: June 25, 2021

Last date for submission of application: July 15, 2021

Name and number of BOB Recruitment 2021:

Head – Business Finance

Head – Internal Controls & Finance Governance

Head – Investor Relations, Dy. Head – Investor Relations

Head – Financial Accounting

Vice President – Balance Sheet Planning

Vice President – Product Profitability

Vice President – BU Profitability & Expense Management

BOB Manager Age Limit:

Head – 38 years to 45 years

Head – 35 years to 40 years

Vice President – 32 years to 40 years

Also Read: Online application for several vacant ONGC OPAL recruitment 2021 posts underway, apply soon

Selection Procedure:

Selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or Group Discussion and/or any other selection method.

Bank reserves the right to change (cancel/ modify/ add) any of the criteria, method of selection and provisional allotment etc.

The Bank reserves its right to call candidates in a ratio, at its sole discretion, as per the Banks requirement.

Adequate candidates as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted based on their qualification, experience and overall suitability for Interview. Most suitable candidates will be called for the selection process (GD/PI/any other selection method) and merely applying / being eligible for the post does not entitle the candidate to be eligible for the selection process.

The qualifying marks in Interview/selection procedure will be decided by the Bank.

A candidate should qualify in all the processes of selection, GD and/or PI and/or other selection method (as the case may be) and should be sufficiently high in the merit to be shortlisted for subsequent process.

In case more than one candidate scores the cut off marks (common mark at cut off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order.

How to Apply for BOB Recruitment 2021?

Candidates should visit Bank’s website www.bankofbaroda.co.in/Careers.htm and register themselves online in the appropriate Online Application Format, available through the link being enabled on the Career Page -> Current Opportunities on the Bank’s website & pay the application fee using the Payment Gateway

Application Fee:

Application fees: Rs.600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates.

100/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD & Women candidates.

Click here to visit the official website.

Click here for BOB Recruitment 2021 notification.