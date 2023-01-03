Boat with 6 tourists stuck in sea in Kendrapara of Odisha

Kendrapara: Six tourists were struck in a major accident in the Rajnagar Pentha of Kendrapada district in Odisha on Tuesday.

According to reports, the tourists were stranded after the boat ran out of petrol in the middle of the sea for an hour and called for help but unfortunately, the Eco Retreat could not provide any assistance to rescue them.

Fortunately due to the good luck of the tourists, the boat floated and reached the shore. According to the complaints of the tourists who came from Kendrapada to Eco Retreat, the facility of boating in the sea was provided by Eco Retreat.

The people alleged that, 1200 rupees were taken from the tourists for a 2 km boat ride in the sea. They further alleged that there was negligence of the part of the Eco Retreat organizers.

On the other hand, the staff of Eco Retreat admitted their mistake and promised to return the money of the tourists. To attract tourists, the government has organized eco-retreats at Pentha beach. This eco-retreat is being organized by private contractor E-Factor said Government sources.