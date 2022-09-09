Boat with 12 on board capsizes in Malkangiri, 1 still missing

Malkangiri: In a heart-wrenching incident, a man went missing after the boat on which he was crossing the Kutumpali river in Padia block of Malkangiri district capsized today.

According to reports, Kailash Shah, a Junior Engineer, was crossing the river along with 11 others. After going some distance, their boat overturned for some unknown reasons.

While seven of the passengers managed to swim out of the river safely, four others including Kailash Shah went missing.

Soon, the local firefighter rushed to the river and carried out the rescue operation. They could rescue only three of the missing persons safely. However, Kailash Shah still remained untraceable.

While the exact reason under what circumstances the boat capsized is yet to be known, it is suspected that it might have overturned due to overloading.