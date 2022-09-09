Boat capsizes in Malkangiri
Representational image

Boat with 12 on board capsizes in Malkangiri, 1 still missing

By Subadh Nayak 0

Malkangiri: In a heart-wrenching incident, a man went missing after the boat on which he was crossing the Kutumpali river in Padia block of Malkangiri district capsized today.

According to reports, Kailash Shah, a Junior Engineer, was crossing the river along with 11 others. After going some distance, their boat overturned for some unknown reasons.

While seven of the passengers managed to swim out of the river safely, four others including Kailash Shah went missing.

Soon, the local firefighter rushed to the river and carried out the rescue operation. They could rescue only three of the missing persons safely. However, Kailash Shah still remained untraceable.

While the exact reason under what circumstances the boat capsized is yet to be known, it is suspected that it might have overturned due to overloading.

You might also like
State

Biju Patnaik State Police Academy gets Union Home Minister’s Trophy

State

Know the Odisha link of King Charles III

State

After Cuttack, crackdown on fake medicine suppliers in Bhubaneswar

State

Cuttack Bali Yatra to begin from November 8 this year

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.