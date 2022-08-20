Boat washed away in River Mahanadi in odisha
Boat with around 80 passengers washed away in Mahanadi River in Odisha

Kendrapara: A boat with around 80 passengers was reportedly washed away in the Mahanadi River in Odisha’s Kendrapara district this evening.

According to Mahakalpada BDO, the boat was ferrying around 30 passengers from Paradeep to Bahakuda in Mahakalpada area this evening. However, the boat was washed away due to the strong current of water in the Mahanadi River.

Boat from the Marine police station has been sent for the rescue operation, the BDO added.

The local firefighters and police team also have reached the spot for the rescue operation, said sources adding that it is yet to be known under what circumstances the boat was washed away.

