Boat capsizes in Paradeep, search operation for missing fisherman underway

Paradeep: The fisherman who were missing in the boat accident occurred near the Mahanadi river mouth in Paradeep have not yet been found, says reliable reports.

Reportedly the fishing boat was capsized in Paradeep of Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district yesterday.

Yesterday, a search operation was launched included the Coast Guard helicopter, four OMFRA boats and the Port Marine boats.

According to reports, the fishermen had gone to river side to net fish yesterday. However, their boat overturned allegedly due to strong current of water.

As per the sources, the fishermen were seen trying their best to save themselves by swimming to the bank of the river.

Some local fishermen who noticed them launched a rescue operation with their boats.

Later, a team of cops from the Paradeep Marine Police Station also joined the rescue operation. However, the rescue operation was affected due to the strong current of river water.