Boarder dispute intensifies as Andhra officials remove Odisha’s signboard in Koraput

Tensions escalate in the border area as Andhra Pradesh allegedly removes Odisha’s signboard near Jalaput in Koraput district.

Koraput: Tensions escalate in the border area as Andhra Pradesh allegedly removes Odisha’s signboard near the main reservoir of the Machkund Hydroelectric Project at Jalaput in Koraput district.

According to reports, Andhra officials removed signboards installed by the Koraput Collector and the authorities of the Machkund Hydroelectric Project. This has intensified their presence in the disputed territory. Additionally, a welcome signboard of Odisha was also dismantled.

The Jalaput dam, a joint project by both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for several years, has been at the center of an ongoing border dispute. Despite being under shared monitoring, Andhra has been persistently trying to assert ownership over the dam, leading to repeated frictions between the two neighboring states.

“Machkund is a joint project by both Odisha and Andhra. The state government had put up a signboard near the area for the security of the dam. Another welcome board was put up by the State government for maintaining a good relationship between both States. However, Andhra officials removed both boards and threw those away. They are trying to ruin the relationship between both the states and encroach upon our area, which is not acceptable,” said Bilaput Sarpanch Rajkishore Lendru.

