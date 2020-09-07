Bhubaneswar: The first day of ‘Sampark Abhiyan’, a community outreach programme by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received an overwhelming response from the residents, especially from slum dwellers and slum committees of the capital city to promote the values of self-responsibility to check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The awareness drive, a part of the ongoing IEC (Information, Education and Communication) campaign, was held today at Unit-IX Girl’s High School, Infocity Green Apartment and Baramunda CHC Conference Hall in South-East, North and South-West Zones respectively.

People from different walks of life have attended the programme and discussed their issues and concerns with officers of the Civic Body on how active community participation can help to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Addressing one such programme at Unit-IX Girl’s High School, where slum committee members of 22 slums from Ward No – 28, 29, 30, 34, 34, 35, 36 and 41 attended, BMC Commissioner Shri Prem Chandra Chaudhary thanked the citizens of Bhubaneswar for their continued support in the fight against COVID-19 and urged community members to act selflessly in their respective areas during this unprecedented time.

“As many places such as markets, shops and shopping malls are reopening to revive economic activities and to ensure balance between lives and livelihoods, we must be extra careful and strictly adhere to government’s COVID-19 guidelines. Maintaining social distancing, wearing face mask and practicing hand hygiene are must for all of us and should not be compromised at any cost,” said the BMC Commissioner.

The Civic Body has assured all support and help to slum committees, slum Peer Leaders and COVID Sachetaks in their individual effort and service to contain the spread the coronavirus pandemic in the Temple City.

Shri Anshuman Rath, Zonal Deputy Commissioner, South-East Zone, Shri Pramod Kumar Prusty, Zonal Deputy Commissioner, North Zone and Shri Rabi Naryan Jethhy, Zonal Deputy Commissioner, South-West Zone were present at the programmes in their respective zones along with other officials.

The primary objective of the outreach campaign is to take on-the-spot feedback from the people and make them aware about how active community participation. It will focus on spreading awareness on social distancing, mask wearing, hand hygiene and addressing social stigma associated with COVID-19.