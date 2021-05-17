Bhubaneswar: The concept of getting the COVID-19 vaccine while seating in cars has received a good response so far in the State Capital as over 8000 people above 45 years of age have successfully got the jabs in five drive-through centres without standing in a queue.

Residents of Bhubaneswar, especially senior citizens and specially-abled people have appreciated this initiative of BMC a lot as no overcrowding was reported at such facilities unlike the walk-in vaccination centres in the city.

At present, the BMC is running drive-in vaccination centres at Esplanade One Mall in Rasulgarh, DN Regalia Mall, Patrapada, Utkal Kanika Galleria, Kalpana Square, Symphony Mall, Rudrapur and KIIT University Cricket Ground in three zones -South-East, South-West and North zones under the jurisdiction of the BMC.

On an average, over 1000 people above the age of 45 years are taking the second dosage of vaccine everyday while seating in their vehicles.

On May 8, the first day of drive-in vaccination launched at Esplanade One Shopping Mall near Rasulgarh Square, witnessed a good turnout of around 430 persons taking the vaccine. On May 10, as many as 430 people were vaccinated at the shopping mall. Next day on May 11, around 460 people were vaccinated at this centre.

After recording good response from public, the Civic Body had started three more drive-in vaccination centres at Utkal Kanika Galleria Shopping Mall, Symphony Mall and KIIT University Cricket Ground on May 11. The first day at these facilities saw as many as 287, 288 and 253 people taking the vaccine respectively.

On May 12, one more centre – DN Regalia Shopping Mall – was added into the list. On this day, as many as 460, 276, 254, 270 and 280 people were vaccinated at Esplanade One Mall, Utkal Kanika Galleria Mall, Symphony Mall, DN Regalia and KIIT University Cricket Ground respectively. Next day, on May 13, these facilities witnessed 435, 271, 257, 266 and 263 people taking the jabs.

On 14th May also these drive-in centres attracted a good number of people getting the vaccine from the comfort of their vehicles. As many as 460, 265, 251, 294 and 300 people were vaccinated at Esplanade One Shopping Mall, Utkal Kanika Galleria, Symphony Mall, DN Regalia and KIIT University Cricket Ground respectively.

Those in the car were asked to stay inside the vehicle. After vaccination, people waited outside the parking area for a 30-minute observation period and later drove on once they felt healthy.

People above the age of 45 awaiting their second COVID-19 vaccination shot can book their slots. All those above 45 years who have taken their 1st dose at Government or private facility in Bhubaneswar can take their second shot at any of these centres by choosing the venue. Registration on CoWIN App along with an appointment is a mandatory.

As per the norms, beneficiary citizens are being advised not to self-drive after taking the jab. He/she should be accompanied by an attendant or a driver in each vehicle.