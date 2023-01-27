BMC’s Corporation Meeting: Rs 1220 cr annual budget proposed

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) meeting for the month of January was held today with the chairmanship of Mayor Sulochana Das.

The Corporation Meeting was held in presence of MLA (North Bhubaneswar) Sushanta Rout, representative of MLA Ekamra, Deputy Mayor Manjulata Kanhar, Commissioner Vijaya Amruta Kulange, Finance standing Committee Chairman Smt. Pritinanda Routray and other officers.

The meeting today discussed on 18 question answer sessions, 9 proposals from corporators and 6 proposals of the office for discussion. Today’s principal agenda was on proposed budget for the year 2023-24 under 23 heads of income and expenditure.

Projected budget displays an opening balance of Rs 5,693,811,272, total revenue receipt of 7,085,387,407 and revenue payment is Rs 4,001,041,736.

Grand total transaction of the proposed budget of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is Rs 12,209,817,552.

House was requested to go through the proposed budget outlines and provide constructive suggestions to finalise the budget in the coming Corporation meeting of February 2023.

The house today also discussed on followings:

Proposals and reports of Corporation should flow time.

Builders in wards should be cautioned to manage their Construction and Demolition Waste.

Rehabilitation of street vendors within frame of reference will be planned under different schemes like MUKTA.

Beautification and sanitation related steps will be applicable to all wards.

Placement of Law Officer and resolving cases will help BMC to occupy its land for development initiatives.

For repair and renovation of Anganwadi centres in BMC limit will be communicated to Collector, Khurdha.

All Wealth centres will have CCTV in next two months.

List of big revenue defaulters will be shared with respective corporators for their support.

Additional Commissioner Laxmikanta Sethy presented the agenda wise report. Other senior officers like Additional Commissioner Binaya Dash and Suryawanshi Mayur Vikash, City Engineer Arun Kumar Nayak, CFO Labanya Sabar, line department representatives and officers of different sections and zones of BMC were present.